Trump says he will pressure states to reopen schools in fall

COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched an all-out effort to reopen schools this fall, arguing that some are keeping schools closed not because of the coronavirus pandemic, but for political reasons against the will of families.

"We want to reopen the schools. Everybody wants it. The moms want it, the dads want it, the kids want it. It's time to do it," Trump said at a White House event. "We're very much gong to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools."

Trump did not immediately explain how he would pressure governors, but he re...