Marine Corps activates new battalion to fight in cyberspace
Last updated 7/2/2020 at 3:46pm
Gunnery Sgt. Charles McKelvey
Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command
An impactful change to Marine Corps cyberspace and information technology modernization occurred June 4, aboard U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton with the activation of 1st Network Battalion, which marked the beginning of the Marine Corps Enterprise Network Command and Control modernization implementation plan.
During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Juliet H. Calvin took command of the Marine Corps' newest battalion and made history as the first Marine to command a unit of this type, which will ensure a resilient network th...
