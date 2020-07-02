Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Marine Corps activates new battalion to fight in cyberspace

 
Last updated 7/2/2020 at 3:46pm

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Juliet Calvin, the commanding officer of 1st Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, conducts a walkthrough of the battalion workspaces at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 4.

Gunnery Sgt. Charles McKelvey

Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

An impactful change to Marine Corps cyberspace and information technology modernization occurred June 4, aboard U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton with the activation of 1st Network Battalion, which marked the beginning of the Marine Corps Enterprise Network Command and Control modernization implementation plan.

During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Juliet H. Calvin took command of the Marine Corps' newest battalion and made history as the first Marine to command a unit of this type, which will ensure a resilient network th...



