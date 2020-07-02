Task force releases report on San Onofre nuclear plant

City News Service

SAN ONOFRE – A task force of experts and local stakeholders working on solutions for the decommissioned San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station has recommended the creation of a federal Nuclear Waste Administration focused solely on storage and disposal of spent nuclear fuel.

Wednesday's report from the SONGS Task Force, formed by Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, featured a wide range of policy recommendations to ensure the safe removal of nuclear fuel from the site – also known as SONGS – and development of a permanent repository locat...