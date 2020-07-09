Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

First federal execution in 17 years; another set Wednesday

 
Last updated 7/14/2020



MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The federal government on Tuesday carried out its first execution in almost two decades, killing by lethal injection a man convicted of murdering an Arkansas family in a 1990s plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.

The execution of Daniel Lewis Lee came over the objection of the victims' relatives and following days of legal delays, reviving the debate over capital punishment during a time of widespread social unrest. And the Trump administration's determination to proceed with executions added a new chapter t...



