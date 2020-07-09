Hearing scheduled for sex offender slated for Pauma Valley release

A public hearing regarding the proposed placement of a convicted sex offender at a supervised home in Pauma Valley is scheduled for July 31, officials said July 1.

Joseph Bocklett, 75, was convicted of three sexual offenses over a 19- year period involving victims between the ages of 4 and 9, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office. He was last sentenced in 2000 to a 17-year prison term and later civilly committed to Coalinga State Hospital to undergo treatment.

Bocklett is classified as a Sexually Violent Predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent...