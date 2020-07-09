Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By City News Service
Special to Village News 

Hearing scheduled for sex offender slated for Pauma Valley release

 
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 4:48am



A public hearing regarding the proposed placement of a convicted sex offender at a supervised home in Pauma Valley is scheduled for July 31, officials said July 1.

Joseph Bocklett, 75, was convicted of three sexual offenses over a 19- year period involving victims between the ages of 4 and 9, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office. He was last sentenced in 2000 to a 17-year prison term and later civilly committed to Coalinga State Hospital to undergo treatment.

Bocklett is classified as a Sexually Violent Predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

