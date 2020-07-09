Record temperatures felt in parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County broke a number of temperature records this weekend amid a heat wave expected to keep temperatures high Monday, forecasters said.

Ramona reached record temperatures for a second day in a row hitting 100 degrees on Sunday, which eclipsed the previous record for a July 12 -- 99 set in 1999, according to the National Weather Service. Campo, Palm Springs and Borrego also broke temperature records Sunday with Palm Springs reaching 121 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain high today in the county's western valleys, mountains and deserts as a result...