Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California virus 'strike teams' issue few citations

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/9/2020 at 7:16am

The coronavirus pandemic is blamed for over a half-million deaths worldwide, including more than 130,000 in the U.S., according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. AP photo/Jae C. Hong photo

Adam Beam and Don Thompson

The Associated Press

Newly formed "strike teams" of state inspectors contacted thousands of California businesses over the long Independence Day weekend but issued citations to a relative few as they enforced coronavirus restrictions amid a resurging pandemic.

The teams issued 52 citations because most business owners complied with the teams' directives, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, July 6.

"There were only a handful of citations because the overwhelming majority of people were doing the right thing," he said. "Even if people were out of compliance, the eng...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/09/2020 17:12