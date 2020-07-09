California virus 'strike teams' issue few citations

The coronavirus pandemic is blamed for over a half-million deaths worldwide, including more than 130,000 in the U.S., according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. AP photo/Jae C. Hong photo

Adam Beam and Don Thompson

The Associated Press

Newly formed "strike teams" of state inspectors contacted thousands of California businesses over the long Independence Day weekend but issued citations to a relative few as they enforced coronavirus restrictions amid a resurging pandemic.

The teams issued 52 citations because most business owners complied with the teams' directives, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, July 6.

"There were only a handful of citations because the overwhelming majority of people were doing the right thing," he said. "Even if people were out of compliance, the eng...