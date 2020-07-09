California virus 'strike teams' issue few citations
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 7:16am
Adam Beam and Don Thompson
The Associated Press
Newly formed "strike teams" of state inspectors contacted thousands of California businesses over the long Independence Day weekend but issued citations to a relative few as they enforced coronavirus restrictions amid a resurging pandemic.
The teams issued 52 citations because most business owners complied with the teams' directives, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, July 6.
"There were only a handful of citations because the overwhelming majority of people were doing the right thing," he said. "Even if people were out of compliance, the eng...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)