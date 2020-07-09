Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Temecula CHP investigates 'suspicious device threat' at Temecula DMV

 
Last updated 7/13/2020 at 4:06am

California Highway Patrol investigators work a bomb threat that was called into the Temecula DMV Thursday, June 2. The CHP said they are continuing to investigate the origin of the threat. Valley News/Marc Danielian photo

The California Highway Patrol Temecula office continues an investigation into a bomb threat that was called into the Temecula office of the California Department of Motor Vehicles Thursday morning, July 2, causing the office to be evacuated for more than two hours.

According to Officer Mike Lassig, CHP officers were dispatched to the location on Diaz Road in Temecula and arrived on the scene at 10:27 a.m. Officers immediately evacuated the building of all employees and visitors and conducted an internal and exterior search of the facility.

As officers on the scene waited for CHP explosive...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
