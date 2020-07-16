Given a chance, Trump would push court pick before election
Last updated 7/18/2020 at 2:20pm
AAMER MADHANI and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have tried to make it clear: Given the chance, they would push through a Supreme Court nominee should a vacancy occur before Election Day.
The issue has taken on new immediacy with the disclosure Friday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer after four earlier bouts with the disease. The 87-year-old liberal, who apologized in 2016 for her pointed public criticism of Trump during his first campaign, says sh...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)