Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FPUD approves 2020-2021 budget

 
Last updated 7/16/2020 at 4:45pm



The Fallbrook Public Utility District will adopt its calendar year 2021 rates in December, but the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget has been approved.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote, June 22, approved the 2020-2021 budget. The budget will be used as the base for the 2021 rates and charges when the board considers those during its final scheduled meeting of 2020.

“We managed to hold our operating costs fairly flat,” Jack Bebee, general manager of FPUD, said. “The increase in the wholesale cost of water is really the driver.”

FPUD projects fiscal year 2020-21 revenues of $38,102,229 including...



