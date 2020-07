SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 7/17/2020 at 7:13pm



SHERIFF'S LOG July 3 200 block Potter St Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia July 4 200 block W. Clemmens Ln Vandalism 1000 block Old Stage Rd Vehicle burglary 500 block E. Fallbrook St Threat with a weapon July 5 2000 block E. Mission Rd Stolen vehicle July 6 200 block W. Clemmens Ln Vehicle burglary 4700 block Via Belmonte Arrest: Petty theft July 7 600 block Golden Rd Suspicious person 600 block E. Elder St Battery Horse Ranch Creek Rd @ Friesian Wy Burglary 3200 block E. Tulare St Fraud 100 block Gardenside Ct Vehicle burglary 500 b...





