NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

AMANDA SEITZ, ALI SWENSON, BEATRICE DUPUY, and ARIJETA LAJKA

Associated Press

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

CLAIM: There is no coin shortage. Coins get recirculated, they don't just disappear. The government is trying to usher in a cashless society.

THE FACTS: Not so, says The Federal Reserve, which manages the country's coin inventory. Coins aren't being circulated because businesses are clos...