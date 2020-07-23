Wall Street climbs ahead of Fed announcement, led by tech

STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are rising on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve announcement where investors expect the central bank to keep the accelerator floored on its aid for the economy.

The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher in midday trading, while Treasury yields were holding steady and gold touched another record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 86 points, or 0.3%, at 26,465 as of 11:38 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.1%.

Despite the relatively modest moves, big events are crashing through the market, even beyond the tremen...