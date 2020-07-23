DMV extends license renewals

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has extended the time for driver’s license renewals that had expired during the period of March 2020. All driver’s licenses for those under the age of 69 were extended until July 31 with expanded online renewal available.

Commercial license renewals were extended until Sept. 30, 2020. Learners permits from March 2020 were also extended six months. It is good news for many.

My office has been contacted by many people over age 70 with concerns about their expiring driver’s licenses. State law requires those over 70 to visit the DMV in person to renew their licenses. Since appointments are not currently available, how can they renew their license amid worries over possible exposure to the coronavirus?

Fortunately, the DMV has just announced that drivers over 70 will have their licenses extended for a full year from the original expiration date. No action is necessary – it’s automatic – all police agencies have been notified. TSA has also been notified and will accept recently expired driver’s licenses or ID cards without a paper extension.

DMV offices have now reopened statewide after being closed for several months. Some DMV functions, such as behind-the-wheel tests are still not being offered because of social distancing concerns. Once DMV has worked through appointments canceled due to the pandemic, new appointments will soon be offered. And if you’re concerned about getting Real ID, the federal government has extended that deadline to Oct. 1, 2021.

Many tasks can be accomplished online, or at one of DMV’s self-service kiosks located throughout the region. Address changes, title transfers and release of liability, replacement stickers and more can all be taken care of with a quick visit to https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/.