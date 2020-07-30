Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Chicago homicides and shootings rise sharply in 2020

 
Last updated 8/1/2020 at 2:26pm



CHICAGO (AP) — Homicides and shootings have surged in Chicago during the first seven months of the year.

From Jan. 1 through the end of July, there were 440 homicides in Chicago and 2,240 people shot, including many of those who were killed, according to statistics released Saturday by the police department.

There were 290 homicides and 1,480 shootings, including people who were killed, in the first seven months of last year.

July was especially violent, as the city recorded 105 homicides and 584 shootings. Among them was a 9-year-old boy who was killed Friday when someone opened fire in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

