Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok
Last updated 8/3/2020 at 10:55am
CATHY BUSSEWITZ
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Microsoft confirmed Sunday it is in talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire the U.S. arm of its popular video app TikTok and has discussed with President Donald Trump his concerns about security and censorship surrounding such an acquisition.
In a statement, Microsoft said Microsoft and ByteDance have provided notice of their intent to explore a deal resulting in Microsoft owning and operating the TikTok service in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The company said it expects those talks to conclude by Sept. 15.
Trump sai...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)