Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

De Luz couple say man threatened them for flying a drone, claimed to be officer

Encounter partially caught on video

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 4:45pm

Shaunna and Dave Jengo filmed their confrontation with a man who chased them in his pickup truck after they flew a drone near his property, though the Jengos say they did nothing wrong.

It was decidedly not the way Shaunna and Dave Jengo had planned to spend their Saturday morning.

The De Luz residents had spent the morning of July 11 driving through the area to find places for Dave to fly his drone, something the pair say they do often.

It was at first a typical, uneventful Saturday adventure. They found an area off Avenida Tierra, on the Riverside County side of De Luz, where they stopped so Dave Jengo could fly his drone for what Shaunna estimated was "about three minutes" before leaving.

What the pair wasn't expecting was to be chased down by an angry property owner in...



