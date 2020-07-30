SD County supervisors nix Fletcher's cannabis proposal

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A county supervisor's proposal to allow recreational cannabis products to be sold in unincorporated areas failed to advance

today, after no other board member supported it.

Nathan Fletcher asked the board to approve zoning ordinances that would allow cultivation and retail sale of cannabis and related products,

including edibles, in commercial and industrial areas, a cannabis permitting program that would include a "social equity" component, and to set up a

taxation system.

Fletcher's motion died for lack of a second.

California residents approved the recreational use of marijuana in 2016, but the next year San Diego County supervisors voted to ban all marijuana

businesses in the county's unincorporated areas.

Furthermore, five existing medical cannabis facilities have been ordered to close by 2022, according to Fletcher's office.

In a statement after the board's lack of action, Fletcher said his proposal "would have allowed for the development of a cannabis industry that

is safe, regulated and legal."

He criticized Supervisor Kristin Gaspar for leading fellow board members "on an outdated and out-of-touch view of legal cannabis."

Fletcher said that "by saying 'no' to creating a regulated market, they have opened the floodgates for more illegal shops, more criminal activity

and substantial losses in tax revenue to our county."

During the meeting, Gaspar asked Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten several questions on marijuana usage and its safety, and county policies. Wooten said she supports a policy of safe regulation and compliance.

Gaspar wasn't available for comment after the meeting.

Dozens of county residents called in on Fletcher's proposal. Those in favor said it was necessary so people can legally buy marijuana, especially for

medical reasons. Others said legalization would be socially responsible, especially for people of color who have been unfairly penalized for marijuana

usage in the past.

Opponents cited numerous health problems associated with marijuana and growing usage among teenagers. They also argued that anyone wanting to

purchase marijuana may already do so elsewhere in the county or via the internet.