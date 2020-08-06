SD County reports 652 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials reported 652 new COVID-19 infections and three additional fatalities today, raising the county's

totals to 31,779 cases and 586 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

The new deaths - a woman and two men - occurred between July 29 and Wednesday, and they ranged in age from 60 to 77. All had underlying medical conditions, according to the health department.

The county reported 11,501 tests Friday, 6% of which returned positive. The 14-day running average of daily positive results is 4.9%. The

state's target is fewer than 8% testing positiv...