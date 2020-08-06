Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

SD County reports 652 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/7/2020 at 7:09pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials reported 652 new COVID-19 infections and three additional fatalities today, raising the county's

totals to 31,779 cases and 586 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

The new deaths - a woman and two men - occurred between July 29 and Wednesday, and they ranged in age from 60 to 77. All had underlying medical conditions, according to the health department.

The county reported 11,501 tests Friday, 6% of which returned positive. The 14-day running average of daily positive results is 4.9%. The

state's target is fewer than 8% testing positiv...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/08/2020 02:53