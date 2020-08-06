SANDAG reports drug use among juvenile arrestees at highest rate since 2000

Drug use among teens booked into San Diego Juvenile Hall reached its highest rate since 2000, with 62% of those interviewed testing positive for an illicit substance last year, up 4% from the previous year, according to a report released Monday, Aug. 3.

According to the San Diego Association of Governments, 57% of 109 juveniles interviewed in 2019 tested positive for marijuana, also the highest rate since 2000, and an increase of 2% compared to 2018.

Ninety-two percent of interviewees reported trying marijuana, compared to 86% for alcohol and 70% for tobacco, according to the SANDAG report...