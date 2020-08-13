Pair of quakes hit Baja California, shaking felt in SD County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pair of earthquakes struck in the morning on Monday, Aug. 17 in Baja California and were felt as far north as Fallbrook, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The epicenter of the first earthquake, a magnitude 5.1 temblor at 8:30 a.m., was about 37.4 miles east-northeast of San Vicente, Mexico, at a depth of 11 miles, according to a computer-generated USGS report. The second earthquake, a magnitude 4.3 temblor, struck roughly a minute later with an epicenter about 37.6 miles east-northeast of San Vicente, Mexico, at a depth of 10.6 miles.

Reports on the USGS ``Did Y...