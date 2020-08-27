Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Robert Haney 

Applaud the USPS

 
A tip of the hat and a round of applause for the U.S. Postal Service in Fallbrook. Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a visit to the post office lobby is always met with a smile and a helpful attitude. And the delivery folks deliver our mail every day no matter the weather. This has been our experience here for 29 years, and we look forward to the continuation of the outstanding service. Bravo USPS!

