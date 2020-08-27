County tax collector has $450,324 to refund to San Diegans in unclaimed money

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Thursday, Aug. 27 his office was trying to reunite $450,324 in county tax refunds with its rightful owners.

``With many people out of work or cash-strapped, it's essential to return this money to the citizens of San Diego,'' said McAllister. ``The average refund is $378, and that can go a long way for those who need it.''

The tax collector's office has 1,190 refunds which can be searched online at sdttc.com.

According to the office, if a person is owed money, follow the instructions on the unclaimed...