Become the 'Wings of Change' in Fallbrook

Wings of Change, a new organization in Fallbrook started by Stephanie Holbrook, seeks to impact the migration direction of various types of butterflies by planting a few California native plants in the gardens around Fallbrook.

Holbrook got her start with Wings of Change after helping her son's kindergarten class raise their own butterfly gardens. Then, after realizing that her housekeeping business could not continue due to the coronavirus pandemic, her clients asked her to create butterfly gardens in their yards instead.

"Now, they call me the butterfly lady and my neighborhood is prac...