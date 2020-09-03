Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By John H Terrell 

In response to 'Dear Editor' [Village News, Letter, 8/27/2020 written by Ann Glass]

 
Last updated 9/4/2020 at 7:49am



First untruth: “...when this president (Donald Trump) took office, unemployment was the highest it had been in a decade.”

Fact: In January 2017, it was 4.70%. Former President Barack Obama had inherited a rate of 7.8% (and falling) from Republican G.W. Bush and steadily reduced it.

Second untruth: “Obama gave China all of our prescription medication formulas to China.”

Fact: China, and other countries overseas, supply many of the raw products needed to make generic drugs. China is not a sole source.

Third untruth: “(Hillary) Clinton allowed our embassy and its staff to be murdered on camera in Bangladesh.”

Fact: Two embassy employees were murdered but not at the embassy, and Clinton had no involvement at all. I think you meant to bring up Benghazi. It was investigated numerous times, with no fault accruing to Clinton.

I found this one to be particularly egregious.

Guilt by implication: “Does anyone wonder how the redneck Clintons and Obamas went from average to millionaires in just eight years?”

Fact: The Clintons combined to earn more than $153 million in paid speeches from 2001 until Hillary Clinton launched her presidential campaign last spring, a CNN analysis showed. The Obamas are skilled speakers and writers, and they get top dollar. There’s talk of a book deal that may bring them $60 million.

I could go on, but it’s just more of the same.

And Trump? He can’t even read a book, much less write one. He’s hard pressed to even speak in complete sentences. His millions? Smoke and mirrors. Hasn’t everyone figured out why he won’t release his tax returns?

 

John H Terrell

 

