Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Cleveland National Forest will close due to fire danger

 
Last updated 9/7/2020 at 12:56pm

TEMECULA (CNS) - The U.S. Forest Service Monday, Sept. 7 announced the temporary closure of numerous national forest lands, including the Cleveland National Forest, due to "unprecedented and dangerous fire conditions.''

   The closures will go into place at 5 p.m. and will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change, officials said.

   Other national forest lands ordered closed include Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest, Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Inyo National Forest and Los Padres National Forest.

