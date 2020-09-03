Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Rabid bat potentially infects Safari Park visitor, county seeks ID of visitor

 
Last updated 9/7/2020 at 3:21pm



San Diego (CNS) - San Diego County officials asked for the public's help Monday, Sept. 7 to identify the person, and possibly others, who may have been exposed to rabies this weekend while visiting the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Pasqual.

According to officials, a bat flew near an unknown woman around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the park's Mombasa Cooker at Nairobi Village. A trained park employee later captured the bat and sent it to be tested for rabies. The County of Public Health Laboratory confirmed that the bat was rabid. The bat was not one of the Safari Park's animals.

Those who...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

