Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Zeke Miller Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick
The Associated Press 

Trump taps 'eminently qualified' Barrett for Supreme Court

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/2/2020 at 11:02am

file photo/Robert Franklin

In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Amy Coney Barrett, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, speaks during the University of Notre Dame's Law School commencement ceremony at the university in South Bend, Indiana. South Bend Tribune via AP.

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Saturday, Sept. 26, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.

Barrett, a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, said she was "truly humbled" by the nomination and quickly aligned herself with Scalia's conservative approach to the law, saying his "judicial philosophy is mine, too."

Barrett, 48, was joined in the Rose Garden by her husband and seven children. If confirmed by the Senate, s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/04/2020 01:02