Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By The Associated Press 

California to pause unemployment claims for 2 weeks

 
Last updated 10/2/2020 at 4:37pm

People on phones at Employment Development Department

AP photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file photo

In this Sept. 20, 2013, file photo, visitors use the Unemployment Insurance phone bank at the California Employment Development Department office in Sacramento. The EDD office will not accept new unemployment claims until Monday, Oct. 5, as the state works to prevent fraud and reduce a backlog as more than 2 million people are out of work statewide during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said late Saturday, Sept. 19.

California will not accept new unemployment claims until Monday, Oct. 5, as the state works to prevent fraud and reduce a backlog as more than 2 million people are out of work statewide during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Saturday, Sept. 19.

Nearly 600,000 Californians are part of a backlog where their unemployment claims have not been processed by the state's Employment Development Department for more than 21 days, the state said in a news release. There are also 1 million cases where residents received payments but are awaiting a resolution to their modified claims.

