Two important facts related to the coronavirus suggest that it is time to pay it forward.

First, it is known that a large percentage of those carrying the coronavirus have no symptoms and do not realize they are carrying the virus.

In addition, many, especially young people, have no fear of the virus, so do not follow the requests for distance and masks. However, it is time for them to recognize these facts and pay it forward to protect their friends and neighbors from the virus they personally may be carrying,

not for themselves, but for their friends and neighbors.

Pete Hensley

