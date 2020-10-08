Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

It is time to pay it forward

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/8/2020 at 12:57pm



Two important facts related to the coronavirus suggest that it is time to pay it forward.

First, it is known that a large percentage of those carrying the coronavirus have no symptoms and do not realize they are carrying the virus.

In addition, many, especially young people, have no fear of the virus, so do not follow the requests for distance and masks. However, it is time for them to recognize these facts and pay it forward to protect their friends and neighbors from the virus they personally may be carrying,

not for themselves, but for their friends and neighbors.

Pete Hensley

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/08/2020 22:04