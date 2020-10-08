Jones' measure reducing licensing burdens on Californians signed into law

SACRAMENTO – A measure by State Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) to reduce the licensing burden on working Californians was signed into law last night by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Jones' Senate Bill 878 will ease licensing burdens for California workers who are required to be licensed by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

"I appreciate the Governor recognizing that this measure is greatly needed to help Californians awaiting their professional license approval from the state," said Jones. "After working hard to get an education, pass their exams and submitting a mountain of paperwork, a li...