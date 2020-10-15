Life is about managing risks. Every time we leave our house, there is some risk

involved. Unfortunately, accidents happen all the time and can devastate families.

However, every day we weigh different options and outcomes based on the risks.

This leads me to our current situation. COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon,

so we are left with two options, stay inside, or learn to live with the virus. As I

wrote about last week, vaccines usually take years to develop and even if a

miracle occurs and a vaccine is created, only 14% of Americans say they will take

it. So, it’s inevitable tha...