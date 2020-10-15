The tale of two Americas

“We the People,” just three words boldly written by our founders in the Constitution defining us, reminding us of our shared national origin. A people of many faces from many places but ultimately bound together by our shared ideals.

For the first time in history, government's power is restricted and emanates from the governed's consent. Never before had individual rights been so coveted and cherished with absolute preference over government decrees and edicts, indeed a unique experiment of epic proportions.

With unprecedented foresight, the founders codified the precept of individual...