Video of massive party near SDSU surfaces online
Last updated 10/15/2020 at 2:20pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A viral video showing a massive daytime party that took place in the College Area on Oct. 10 has sparked a response from San Diego State University, it was reported Thursday, Oct. 15.
The video posted on Twitter by user @sharky_marky17, whose name is Mark-yves Guanin, shows more than 100 maskless students, crammed into a backyard with music blasting, CBS8 reported.
SDSU replied to the tweet saying they were aware of the incident.
``This situation has been formally reported to SDSU and the university is looking into the matter,'' the tweet read.
Despite having t...
