Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bridging gaps by giving at the senior center

 
Last updated 10/22/2020 at 12:05pm

volunteers

Village News/Courtesy photo

Fallbrook Senior Center Board Member Teri King, left, and executive director Renae Rasmussen, second from right, along with Shamrock Foods workers prepare to distribute USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes of fresh food, Oct. 19.

FALLBROOK – Everyone's lives have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in some way. On a positive note, the Fallbrook Senior Center is taking the lead not only in serving seniors in need but also in reaching out to the most vulnerable residents in the community.

The center has partnered with its Shamrock Foods vendor in bringing more to the table in an initiative called, "USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes," that has positively impacted the Friendly Village and surrounding areas during these challenging times.

