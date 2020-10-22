Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Dear Fallbrook voters and neighbors

 
Last updated 10/22/2020 at 3:38pm



I’m writing this letter to express my support and to urge Fallbrook voters to consider supporting Collin Stephens who is running for the Community Planning Group. While the state of politics in our country is concerning, this nonpartisan office should be filled by someone who can see all sides of an issue – this, Collin will do.

While Collin and I do not see eye to eye on every issue, we always exchange ideas freely and respectfully – a concept that seems so far away from today’s political climate.

If you want to see where he stands, or who he is, or why he’s running, please reach...



