Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.'s biggest obstacle

Since Joe Biden’s nomination for the president of the United States, I have rarely heard anyone on the left state why Biden deserves to be president.

Rather, I only hear about the reasons why Trump is not fit for office along with the abundance of contempt the left has for him. Even in the best laid arguments for welfare or foreign policy, nearly every single Biden pundit mandates the use of Trump’s name in their reasoning to vote for Biden. This strategy will cost Biden the election, and social media is a poignant declaration of that opinion.

On Facebook – the No. 1 social media pla...