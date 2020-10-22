Stephani Baxter for planning group

Stephani Baxter, a local farmer, is an outstanding young entrepreneur and volunteer running for a seat on the Fallbrook Community Planning Group. I have had the pleasure of working with Stephani on various volunteer projects to improve our Village and help businesses thrive. She is a hard-working woman of integrity and character.

Stephani has proven her commitment to our community through her countless volunteer efforts to ensure that Fallbrook maintains its rural, small town charm. She will bring this same ability, dedication and energy to Fallbrook’s Planning Group and that’s why I am...