Scripps Medical Center Jefferson opens in Oceanside

North County site includes primary care, specialty care, urgent care, outpatient surgery

OCEANSIDE – Scripps Health announced the opening of Scripps Medical Center Jefferson, Monday, Oct. 19, giving the region’s leading health system its largest North County outpatient health center in the city of Oceanside.

Located at 2205 Vista Way near state Route 78, the new 85,915-square-foot, three-story site is designed as a one-stop-shop for patients, with a wide range of outpatient services including primary care, cardiology, neurology, obstetrics/gynecology, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopedics and pediatrics, along with comprehensive imaging, outpatient surgery, urgent care and s...