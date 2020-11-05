Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Two pressure reducing stations to be included in Fairview infrastructure

 
The Rainbow Municipal Water District infrastructure to be funded by the planned Fairview development project will include two pressure reducing stations as well as water and sewer pipelines.

Rainbow's Oct. 27 board meeting included a 4-0 vote, with Helene Brazier unable to participate, to approve an agreement between the district and D.R. Horton for the construction of the water district's infrastructure.

"It's a pretty standard agreement," said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

When D.R. Horton acquired the property from Bonsall Group, LLC, the development's name was changed from Lilac...



