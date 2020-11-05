SD County reports 513 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County reported 513 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths today, raising the region's total to 60,169 cases with the death toll remaining at 908.

Local officials will find out Tuesday whether the county will sink into the most restrictive purple tier of the state's four-tiered COVID-19 reopening plan.

State officials reported Wednesday that San Diego County had an unadjusted new daily coronavirus case rate of 8.7 per 100,000. The adjusted case rate had dropped to 7.4 per 100,000, above the baseline of 7, qualifying the state for the purple tier. Last week's...