By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Six local nonprofits given Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funding

 
Last updated 11/12/2020 at 11:35am

train

Village News/Lucette Mormarco photo

The Fallbrook Historical Society is partnering with the Fallbrook Village Association to create Fallbrook Railroad Park; both organizations have received Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants.

The Fallbrook Historical Society, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, the Fallbrook Center for the Arts, the Armed Services YMCA, Hope Clinic for Women and the Fallbrook Village Association were allocated Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants during the Oct. 27 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The supervisors 5-0 vote allocated $50,000 to the Fallbrook Historical Society, $36,000 for the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, $20,000 to the Fallbrook Center for the Arts, $15,000 for the Armed Services YMCA, $10,000 to the Hope Clinic for Women and $9,000 to the Fallbrook Village Ass...



