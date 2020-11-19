FUHSD bids goodbye to longtime board members

Last updated 11/18/2020 at 5:28pm

The Fallbrook Union High School District board of trustees honored board members Lee De Meo and Sharon Koehler for their years of service on the board during its meeting Monday, Nov. 9.

Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez conducted the recognition ceremony for De Meo and Koehler.

"First is trustee Lee De Meo who has served on the Fallbrook Union High School District board

of education for six years," she said. "During his time on the board, trustee De Meo has been an

advocate for civics education. He was supportive of bringing the Marine Corps Junior ROTC and

the International Baccalaureate program to our district. Trustee De Meo was part o...