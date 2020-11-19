Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

FUHSD bids goodbye to longtime board members

 
Last updated 11/18/2020 at 5:28pm

Lee De Meo

Village News/Courtesy photo

The Fallbrook Union High School District board of trustees honored board members Lee De Meo and Sharon Koehler for their years of service on the board during its meeting Monday, Nov. 9.

The Fallbrook Union High School District board of trustees bid farewell Monday, Nov. 9, to

board members Lee De Meo and Sharon Koehler.

Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez conducted the recognition ceremony for De Meo and Koehler.

"First is trustee Lee De Meo who has served on the Fallbrook Union High School District board

of education for six years," she said. "During his time on the board, trustee De Meo has been an

advocate for civics education. He was supportive of bringing the Marine Corps Junior ROTC and

the International Baccalaureate program to our district. Trustee De Meo was part o...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

