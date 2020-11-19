Fire contained at Fallbrook residence

Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a Fallbrook residence Friday evening.

The fire was reported a little after 5 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of North Wisconsin Avenue, according to North County Fire Department Capt. John Choi.

The blaze damaged a kitchenette area of the home, but firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading beyond that, Choi said.

The fire was contained by 5:17 p.m.

No injuries were reported, as no one was in the home at the time of the fire, according to Choi.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]