Fire contained at Fallbrook residence
Last updated 11/20/2020 at 6:59pm
Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a Fallbrook residence Friday evening.
The fire was reported a little after 5 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of North Wisconsin Avenue, according to North County Fire Department Capt. John Choi.
The blaze damaged a kitchenette area of the home, but firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading beyond that, Choi said.
The fire was contained by 5:17 p.m.
No injuries were reported, as no one was in the home at the time of the fire, according to Choi.
Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]
Reader Comments
(0)