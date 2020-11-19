Gusty winds, low humidity bring fire weather conditions

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County had another chilly morning Sunday, especially where the wind wasn't blowing, with some valley areas dropping into the 30s, the National Weather Service said.

Northeast winds continued to blow to about 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph along the foothills of the San Diego County mountains, forecasters said.

Relative humidity was down to 10-15%, so there is near critical fire weather, continuing through Tuesday before winds increase with the next arriving Santa Anas, which are expected to peak Thursday.

High temperatures in coastal areas Sunday were forecast to be 68-73 degrees, with overnight lows of 34-44. Western valley highs will be 74-79 with overnight lows of 33-41. Foothill highs will be 70-75.

Mountain highs are expected to be 59-67 Sunday with overnight lows of 27-37. Desert highs are forecast to be 71-76 with overnight lows of 34-44.

Weak offshore flow and low humidity will continue through early next week, the NWS said. The chilly nights will lead to patchy frost and freezing conditions in the wind-sheltered valleys, while days trend a little warmer.

"It is already starting out dry preceding this next event which is not good," forecasters said. "Relative humidity will plummet further and by

Thursday, single-digit and teen relative humidity could drive all the way to the coast."