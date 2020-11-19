Purple haze over San Diego County

Seven months ago, San Diegans were asked to flatten the curve, protect our most vulnerable

and make sure we had enough personal protection equipment available.

Seven months later, our curve has flattened, we are protecting our most vulnerable and we

have more than enough personal protection equipment.

While the people and business owners of San Diego have done everything that’s been asked of them, they’re being punished. With the state putting us back into the most restrictive “purple” tier, many businesses will be closing their doors for good. Restaurants will once again be force...