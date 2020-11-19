Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Supervisor Jim Desmond
5th District 

Purple haze over San Diego County

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/19/2020 at 11:10am



Seven months ago, San Diegans were asked to flatten the curve, protect our most vulnerable

and make sure we had enough personal protection equipment available.

Seven months later, our curve has flattened, we are protecting our most vulnerable and we

have more than enough personal protection equipment.

While the people and business owners of San Diego have done everything that’s been asked of them, they’re being punished. With the state putting us back into the most restrictive “purple” tier, many businesses will be closing their doors for good. Restaurants will once again be force...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020