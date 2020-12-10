Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

REINS receives support from Knights of Columbus

 
Last updated 12/9/2020 at 5:47pm

Tim Willard, Debbie Shinner and horse

Grand Knight Tim Willard presents a check for $2,672.32 to Debbie Shinner, REINS Executive Director, while Hoagie the horse looks on in approval.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Knights of Columbus raised money in their annual Intellectual Disabilities Campaign, which supports the REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.

The mission of REINS (Riding Emphasizing Individual Needs and Strengths) is to support the physical, mental, and emotional health of disabled children and adults with therapeutic equine-assisted activities.

The Fallbrook Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men's organization whose purpose is to know, love and serve God. The Knights work for the good of the Fallbrook community. COVID masks were removed for the picture.

