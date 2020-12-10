Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Election Integrity Watchdog Amistad Project: Dec. 8 deadline for selection of electors does not apply to disputed states

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/9/2020 at 6:06pm



ARLINGTON, Virginia – In a white paper released Friday, Dec. 4, The Amistad Project of the non-partisan Thomas More Society argued that the current Electoral College deadlines are both arbitrary and a direct impediment to states’ obligations to investigate disputed elections.

The authoritative research paper breaks down the history of Electoral College deadlines and makes clear that this election’s Dec. 8 and Dec. 14 deadlines for the selection of electors, the assembly of the Electoral College and the tallying of its votes, respectively, are not only elements of a 72-year-old federa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020