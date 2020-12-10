Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

FUESD to go all-virtual for 2 weeks in January, then add 5-day instruction for TK-3 starting Feb. 1

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/15/2020 at 6:18pm



Fallbrook Union Elementary School District students will return to all-virtual learning for a two week period after the upcoming two-week winter break, after which students in transitional kindergarten through third grade, as well as special education students, will be allowed to return to classrooms part-time five days a week.

The FUESD board approved the district’s Phase Three reopening plan at its Dec. 14 meeting.

Currently, students in grades TK-1 are on campus for half-days Monday through Thursday and learn virtually on Fridays. Grades 2 through 8 have been attending classes two days...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/15/2020 23:20