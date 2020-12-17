The Latest: McConnell acknowledges Biden is president-elect

By The Associated Press Special to Valley News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged for the first time that Joe Biden has been elected president.

The Kentucky Republican broke his silence on the Democrat’s November win after weeks in which he and other Republican leaders refused to contradict President Donald Trump’s declarations that he was the victor in an election marred by fraud.

McConnell made his remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday, Dec. 15, a day after the Electoral College formally affirmed Biden’s victory. On Monday, several other top Senate Republicans said it was time to concede that Biden had won.

State and federal courts around the country have refused to hear cases filed by Trump alleging fraud. According to Trump’s campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani, no court in the country has looked at the evidence, including 1,000 sworn affidavits they have gathered.

Attorney general William Barr and election officials nationwide have also said they hadn't seen evidence of widespread election abuse or fraud. The DOJ later attempted to clarify his remarks, saying that numerous news outlets published incorrect or misleading reports.

Trump told reporters, Dec. 3, that the DOJ and Barr haven’t “looked very hard” into allegations of voter fraud or irregularities.